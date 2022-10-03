Ascension Parish detectives seek identities in Prairieville theft

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives are working to identify three subjects in an investigation into the theft of more than $600 worth of alcohol from the Walmart in Prairieville.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers Stopper to receive a cash reward.