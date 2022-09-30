Man hospitalized in Prairieville area shooting, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in the Prairieville area that sent a man to a hospital.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street, which is located off Duplessis Road and near Airline Highway on the northern side of Gonzales.

The law enforcement agency has not released the identity of the man or the extent of his injuries.

Further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636; text their anonymous tip line at 847411; or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.