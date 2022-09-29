Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year

Staff Report

The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony.

The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police).

Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as the guest speaker for the event.

Additional photos are available on the APSO Facebook page.