'Live Like Allie' bracelets available in Ascension Parish, Baton Rouge area locations

Staff Report

Live Like Allie bracelets in memory of Allison Rice are available at several Ascension Parish and Baton Rouge area locations.

Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate, was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge.

The locations for the bracelets were announced through the Live Like Allie Facebook page:

Bracelets are being dropped off today, so plan to pick up on Tuesday.

A few locations have bracelets today - The Shed BBQ (Baton Rouge), Sarita’s Grill & Cantina (Denham Springs), and Big Slice Pizza (Prairieville).

BATON ROUGE

• The Shed BBQ *

• Louie's Cafe'

• Stab's Prime Steak & Seafood

• Messengers Gifts

• Elsie's Plate & Pie

• Golf Suites

• Hammond Air Auto Spa

• Watch Repair

• Reggie's Bar

• JL's Place

• Shine Salon

• Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

CENTRAL

• Stab's Steak & Seafood

• MK Boutique

• Vintage Salon

DENHAM SPRINGS

• Sarita’s Grill & Cantina *

GONZALES

• Cracker Barrel

PRAIRIEVILLE

• Nooley's Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues

• Todd Husers - State Farm Insurance Agent

• Big Slice Pizza *

• Salon Brushed

WEST BATON ROUGE

• Bayou Bistro

• Studio Too

• Maddie's Ice Cream

• Port Allen Tire

• Spillway Sportsman

• TLC Nutrition

*available starting Sept. 26

"Thanks so much to all of these businesses for helping spread Allie's light!," the post stated. "Special thanks to Todd Husers for a generous donation to get these produced!"

The LSU Tiger Girls also supported the cause by wearing bracelets during the LSU-New Mexico game at Tiger Stadium.