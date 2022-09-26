Ascension Parish Library sets fall storytimes

Staff Report

Babytime is a storytime designed for babies from 0 to 18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books, songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown from Sept. 27 through Nov. 17 and lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Toddler Storytime is designed for active, adventurous toddlers from 15 months to 2 years. The whole family is invited to attend. Toddler Storytime provides promotes early literacy skills and makes learning fun. It features interactive picture books and introduces toddlers to many songs, rhymes and fingerplays. Toddler Storytime will be at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at all Ascension Parish Library locations from Sept. 28 through Nov. 16 and lasts approximately 25 minutes.

Preschool Storytime is designed for kids ages 3 to 5 years. Preschool Storytime introduces little ones to stories and songs to instill a love of books and promote reading readiness. It will read three different books each week and mix in songs and rhymes. It is designed for children who have outgrown Toddler Storytime but are not yet in school. Preschool Storytime will be at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Gonzales, Dutchtown, and Galvez from Sept. 28 through Nov. 16.

Growing Up Girls Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, is hosting Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls at 9 a.m. Saturday at the library in Gonzales. This matter-of-fact and reassuring discussion is designed for girls ages 9 to 11 and their parents or guardians to help girls understand the physical and emotional changes they will experience through puberty. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.