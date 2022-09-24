East Ascension Rotary to hold fundraising event at Houmas House Oct. 27

Staff Report

East Ascension Rotary is hosting an event, Eat, Drink and Be Scary, on Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at Houmas House.

Funds raised from the event will help support many of the projects that East Ascension Rotary does in the community.

"Dress up in your best costume and enjoy some wine, bourbon, beer, and food. We will also have a live and silent auction with some amazing items to bid on," a member said.

More information can be found at Eventbrite.