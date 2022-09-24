Ascension Parish deputies investigating fatal shooting in Darrow

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a fatal shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around midnight Sept. 23.

Brenden Washington, 22, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle, according to a news release.

This is an active investigation, the release added.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.