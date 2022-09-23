St. Amant High School honors athletic hall of fame class

Staff Report

St. Amant High School recognized its athletic hall of fame class for 2022.

The inductees included Wade Walker (1990), George DeArmond (1955), Katina Smith (1992), and the late Kim Batiste (1987).

The student-athlete standouts left their mark at St. Amant High and represent the talent, teamwork, sportsmanship, and discipline of Gator athletics.

The new inductees were honored during a special ceremony and will be recognized at the football game at The Pit.