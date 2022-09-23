Ochsner's October events promote importance of mammograms

Staff Report

In an ongoing effort to promote breast self-awareness and illustrate the importance of mammograms, Ochsner Baton Rouge will offer “Mammo Week 2022,” a series of events from Oct. 24-29.

For more information, and to schedule a mammogram during Mammo Week, visit MammoWeek.org.

Each day features prizes and activities at a different Ochsner location that offers mammograms:

Mammo Week will conclude on Oct. 29 at OMC – The Grove (located off Interstate 10, between the Mall of Louisiana and Siegen Lane exits) with the inaugural “Massages and Mammos” celebration in partnership with American Cancer Society from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Activities will include a “Meet the Experts” panel with fellowship trained breast surgeon Lindsey Fauveau, M.D., lifestyle and wellness coach Jolie Relle, PA-C and genetics counselor Jamiri Brown, as well as chair massages from Elevate by Ochsner. A variety of food and drinks will be provided by Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine. Mestizo is an Eat Fit BR partner. Every attendee at the event will be eligible for the chance to win fantastic prizes. Prizes include autographed memorabilia from the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, plush robes from the Four Seasons Hotel, and a variety of gift baskets from Community Coffee, The Royal Standard, and other local businesses. Saturday’s event is free to attend, but everyone must register at MammoWeek.org. Mammograms are not required to attend the event on Saturday. Mammograms occurring on Saturday must be pre-booked as a separate medical appointment through the form on MammoWeek.org or by calling 225-761-5200. Every patient who receives their mammogram on Oct. 29 will receive a swag bag courtesy of Ochsner, Winn Dixie, Bra Genie, Kendra Scott and many more.

All women should have an individualized breast risk assessment by age 30 with their physician. For women at average risk of breast cancer, they should begin annual mammography screening at age 40.

In all instances, women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and should report any changes to their healthcare provider right away. Symptoms of breast cancer can include swelling, skin irritation or dimpling, breast or nipple pain, or thickening of skin. However, many breast cancers don't exhibit any symptoms and are detected only with a mammogram.

In addition, Ochsner will offer mammography appointments during the first four Saturdays of October (1, 8, 15, and 22) at OHC – O’Neal (located off Interstate 12, exit 7) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scheduling mammograms through Ochsner offers several advantages: