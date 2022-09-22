'My Southern Family Christmas' scheduled for Nov. 24 release on Hallmark Channel

Staff Report

The Christmas movie filming Sept. 21-23 at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento is scheduled for a Nov. 24 broadcast on the Hallmark Channel.

Originally announced under the working title "Family Christmas," the movie will be called "My Southern Family Christmas." It will be among a full schedule of holiday movies set for release, known as the “Countdown to Christmas, according to a Variety exclusive.

Stars include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, and Brian McNamara.

Hallmark released the following description of the upcoming movie: “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.”

Filming has been at the Ascension Parish location nestled at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70. The Cajun Village and Coffee House features a collection of authentic, restored Acadian dwellings in the heart of south Louisiana.

Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, is the movie's producer.