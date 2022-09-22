Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District firefighters battle house fire

Staff Report

Galvez-Lake, St Amant, and 7th District firefighters responded to a structure fire on Lakewood in the Lake area of Ascension Parish.

According to Galvez-Lake responders, everyone was able to evacuate the house safely, along with their dogs. The lizards did not survive.

"Thank you to the volunteers who responded around midnight, fought the fire and then went to work at their regular jobs this morning," a Galvez-Lake social media post stated.