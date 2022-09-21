Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police

Staff Report

Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police.

As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines, investigators have not announced a suspect in the case. Details have been sparse surrounding the Geismar native's murder.

Days after her death, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson told media outlets The Advocate and WBRZ-TV the shooting was likely a random act.

Rice was shot multiple times and found in the 1500 block of Government Street in the downtown Baton Rouge area just before 2:30 a.m., according to police.

BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told The Advocate detectives believe she had stopped at a railroad crossing for a passing train and was attempting to turn her vehicle around when she was shot.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III told WBRZ that federal agencies were assisting with the investigation. He added that detectives have investigated every tip received, refuting claims spread on social media that police have not taken all statements from possible witnesses.

The mayor's office announced a news conference with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul was set for Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m. to discuss public safety strategies and responses to recent violent crime in the city.

Appearing in an interview on Fox News, her father Paul Rice said it seemed she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time." He added no evidence seemed to suggest she was being followed or stalked.

He also said that he was told law enforcement was "working around the clock" on the investigation.

"This is just heartbreaking," Paul Rice said as he talked about planning a funeral with his family.

Rice worked at The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge on Burbank Drive. Her co-workers announced they were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Additionally, she was honored with a moment of silence before the LSU-Mississippi State football game held Sept. 17 at Tiger Stadium.

As included in her obituary, a gathering was held Sept. 20 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Visitation was Sept. 21 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville. She was laid to rest at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Prairieville.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.