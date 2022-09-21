Ascension Parish government Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day set for Oct. 1 in Gonzales

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government will accept household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

The event is free for Ascension Parish residents. The expo center is at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales.

“We are so happy to be able to provide this day for our residents. This administration's goal is to continue providing the means for safe and responsible disposal of hazardous materials. This keeps them out of landfills, waterways, and other places we are constantly working hard to protect for Ascension Parish," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said.

Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries and paint. Not accepted are items such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum and plastic.

A complete list can be seen on the attached flier, published on the parish website and Facebook page.

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID, including residential street address.

For more information, call the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

If you would like to volunteer, sign up at https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/collectionday.