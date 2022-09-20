BASF contributes $150,000 to Our Lady of the Lake Foundation for child life programs

Staff Report

The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation received a $150,000 contribution from BASF to expand services at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. The donation will specifically support the expansion of the Child Life program at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, according to a news release.

Child Life specialists help guide patients and their families during their stay at the hospital. The gift will also support programs at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Children’s Developmental Center at McMains.“On behalf of our 1,200 employees in Louisiana and our families, I am pleased to share BASF’s continued investment in Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital to serve the special needs of children in our community,” stated Kristen Pforr, BASF’s vice president of operations, Care Chemicals, and Our Lady of the Lake Foundation board member. “In addition to dollars, BASF employee volunteers will also support these crucial children’s programs that touch so many in need and help ensure success in our community’s future.”The Child Life specialists walk hand-in-hand with patients and their families through their visit. The specially trained team members aid in decreasing anxiety associated with visits to the hospital, help educate about the patient’s diagnosis, provide support for patient siblings, prepare the patient and family for procedures and participate in normative and therapeutic play sessions.The gift from BASF is a continuation of a long-standing partnership between the chemical company and Our Lady of the Lake Health. BASF previously donated $250,000 for the construction of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, and BASF employees have consistently given of their time and talent volunteering at McMains for many years.