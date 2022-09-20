Ascension Council on Aging holds membership drive

Staff Report

The Ascension Council on Aging is holding its annual membership drive until Oct. 3. Membership in the council is open without restrictions to parish residents who have reached the age of majority. There is no fee for membership. Persons interested in the problems and concerns of the elderly and wishing to serve in some capacity may apply at 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville, and 526 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.

Ascension Council on Aging is committed to maintaining a work environment that is free of harassment and discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, political affiliation, disability, or age. ACA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

The annual meeting of the Ascension Council on Aging will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Gonzales Senior Center.