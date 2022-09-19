Ascension Parish Library to host wellness event

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Library will host a health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at its Gonzales branch.

Attendees can take advantage of free blood pressure checks and screenings provided by Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Representatives from community organizations will be on hand to speak about healthcare services and resources. Attendees can sign up to be a blood stem cell donor with Be The Match, and help patients fight blood diseases like Leukemia and Sickle Cell.

Creating Space for Conflicting Histories

Historian Raffi Andonian believes studying people and events of the past can shape how we understand the world today. He is dedicated to connecting the past to the present by applying historical perspectives to current issues.

Andonian will present the differences between historic sites and monuments and how we can better understand each situation at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Gonzales branch. His presentation will cover why history should be remembered, what is to be remembered, how history should be retained, and what it means to remember the past.

Andonian holds degrees in history, historic preservation, and nonprofit development. He has worked at historic sites in the nonprofit sector and the National Park Service, including the Gettysburg battlefield, Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home, and the birthplace of the atomic bomb at Los Alamos, N.M. He relies on his educational background and professional experience to bridge the conversation gap between past and present and promote understanding toward a constructive direction.

For more information on these and other Ascension Parish Library events, call (225) 647-3955.