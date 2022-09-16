Keep Ascension Beautiful awarded grant for west bank recycling center

Staff Report

Keep Ascension Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the 2022-23 Healthy Communities Grantby Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s foremost organization dealing with anti-litter and communityimprovement.

According to a parish government news release, an award in the amount of $8,000 will be used to aid in theconstruction of a new recycling center on the west bank of Ascension Parish.

As Ascension Parish has and continues to grow, population growth on the east bank has outpaced thatof the west bank. With an established Recycling Center on the east side average 74 visitors per day, the need for the same service on the west side has become needed.

A West Bank Recycling Center is one part of that effort but is a major part of expandingKeep Ascension Beautiful. It will create new opportunities to educate the public, promote awarenessand cooperation.

“While we become more and more conscious of our impact on the environment, conservation andrecycling efforts become that much more important. This grant is going to help us to provide ourresidents with the facilities to play an active role in keeping the beauty that surrounds us just that,beautiful,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greenerLouisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To learn about the network of Communityand University Affiliates, grant opportunities, educational programs, and ways to get involved, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.