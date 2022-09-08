Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to offer free cancer screenings

Staff Report

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the return of its popular Live Well community event to Gonzales.

Live Well Ascension, a cancer early detection screening and education opportunity, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jambalaya Park. This free community event is designed to provide residents from across Ascension Parish and the capital region an opportunity to take advantage of four different types of cancer screenings, including breast, prostate, colorectal and skin cancer. Participants can also access blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose checks.

In addition to the cancer screenings and health services, there will be food, music and activities for the entire family.

“Live Well Ascension has always been a well-attended event, and we’re expecting that to continue this year,” said Renea Duffin, vice president, cancer support and outreach, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “In collaboration with the Gonzales Area Foundation, we’ve been able to reach countless residents from across Ascension Parish, providing them with critical early-detection and prevention resources. We encourage the community to come take charge of their health.”

Research shows that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have delayed routine medical

care, and thus, delayed cancer screenings and other scheduled preventative care services. For Mary Bird

Perkins Cancer Center, community events such as Live Well Ascension serve to conduct outreach, raise awareness and provide general health education and resources.

“The Gonzales Area Foundation is proud to once again partner with Mary Bird Perkins to bring cancer screenings directly to our community,” said DeEtte DeArmond, a founding member of the Gonzales Area Foundation. “Having a Cancer Center of this caliber in our backyard is the ultimate asset that we must take advantage of. That starts by regularly getting screened, something we encourage you to do at this year’s Live Well Ascension event.”

Appointments are required for all screenings, and all activities at the event are free, thanks to donor support. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next

steps, also at no cost. To make an appointment, call (225) 425-8034.

For more information about this event and other cancer screening opportunities, please visit marybird.org/livewellasc.