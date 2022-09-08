Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close to Airline Highway, north of the Gonzales city limits, DOTD's map image showed.

DOTD stated the reason for the nearly month-long closure is for road construction.

Motorists can detour Hwy. 74 by traveling Hwy. 938, also known as Coontrap Road, to Burnside Avenue, formally Hwy. 44, to U.S. 61, which is Airline Highway.

No through traffic will be allowed to pass during the closure, according to the announcement.

The closure is necessary for crews to remove and replace drainage structures at Bayou Narcisse as part of the active construction project.

DOTD reminded motorists to drive with caution through the work zone and watch for work crews and their equipment.

Hwy. 74 is an important route that links the Gonzales area to the Dutchtown area of Ascension Parish to the west.