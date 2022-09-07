Prairieville motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 6 that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Prairieville man.

According to a news release, the crash at Hwy. 931 and Hwy. 44 in Ascension Parish ultimately claimed the life of Ashton Anderson.

The initial investigation revealed that a juvenile driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla was turning left from a private parking lot on Hwy. 44. At the same time, Anderson was driving a 2019 Kawasaki Motorcycle north on Hwy. 44.

A juvenile passenger was riding with Anderson on the motorcycle. For reasons still being investigated, the driver of the Toyota turned into the path of the motorcycle. The front of the Kawasaki impacted the front fender of the Toyota, causing both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Anderson succumbed to his fatal injuries sustained in the crash. In addition, the juvenile passenger of the motorcycle, who was also wearing a DOT approved helmet, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. Charges are pending the completion of this investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.