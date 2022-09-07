Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filming in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

"Family Christmas," the working title of a film slated for release to the Hallmark Channel, has kicked off the casting process for the movie set to be filmed in Ascension Parish.

Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, recently put out a casting call for the general Baton Rouge area for movie extras. The submission deadline was the morning of Sept. 6.

Evergreen's Daniel Lewis told the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report that local city and business names won't be changed, providing positive exposure to the area.

Ascension Parish's Town of Sorrento has been selected as the setting for the movie, according to Lewis' casting notice shared to the Ascension Parish News group on Facebook.

Lewis worked on last year's Hallmark Christmas movie "Every Time A Bell Rings," which was filmed in Natchez, Miss. and included Ascension Parish student Claire Taranto.