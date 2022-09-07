Ascension Parish Library to host seminar on meal-planning for diabetes

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Library will host a seminar to assist anyone struggling with their diet due to diabetes.

Attendees can ask questions and get advice at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at the library’s Galvez location. A specialist from Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will discuss choosing meals according to your health needs, tastes, medications and schedule. The seminar is designed for newly diagnosed diabetes patients or anyone who wants to learn some simple meals and snacks to keep their blood sugar in check.

Registration is required. Call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339 to register.

Life-sized Candy Land

Get ready for a sweet adventure at the library in Gonzales. Climb inside our life-sized version of Candy Land from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17, and from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Follow the rainbow path through the Lollipop Woods, Peppermint Forest and Chocolate Swamp, collecting candy and unforgettable memories as your family plays the game. Counting, colors and treats make this game a family favorite. All ages are welcome to play.

Pizza in a Cup

Learn to prep the perfect late-night snack. Mix some basic pizza ingredients, zap it in the microwave, and voila – you cooked a meal in a mug. Teens ages 12 to 18 can join us at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Gonzales library, at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Dutchtown library or at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Galvez location. Those who attend will get a recipe booklet for more to concoct at home.