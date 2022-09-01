Juvenile arrested on auto theft charge reportedly fled from State Police in Prairieville

Staff Report

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested Aug. 23 in connection with an investigation into an automobile theft and a vehicle pursuit with Louisiana State Police in Prairieville.

According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle being stolen while the owner was inside a business in Plattenville.

During the investigation, detectives recovered the vehicle a short time later in Bertrandville. The investigators developed the juvenile as a suspect.

After filing a verified complaint charging the juvenile with multiple offenses, deputies said the suspect fled the area and was apprehended after engaging Louisiana State Police in a vehicle pursuit in Prairieville.

The juvenile was booked on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and simple burglary.According to the release, the juvenile was from Napoleonville and was released to State Police.