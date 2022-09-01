Ascension Parish jail fight video posted to social media, prompting investigation

Staff Report

A surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail was released on the social media platform Instagram.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge published a 10-second video which appears to show individuals dressed in orange fighting over a door.

The television station reported that the sheriff's office released a statement the morning of Sept. 1, stating investigators are reviewing how the video was taken and who released it.

Reportedly, the department is also looking into the fight, which appeared to involve several individuals.

According to a WAFB-TV report, no corrections officers or inmates were injured. The article also reported Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre found out about the video on Aug. 29.

The Ascension Parish Jail is located on the west bank near Donaldsonville.