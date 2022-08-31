Detectives arrest juvenile for false claims regarding Dutchtown school threat

Staff Report

A 12-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the false claim of a school shooting at Dutchtown Middle School.

According to a news release, he has charged with terrorizing and was booked into a juvenile detention center.

The parish does not have a detention center for juveniles who are arrested. The parish has a contract with St. Bernard Parish for juvenile offenders.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call regarding a shooting incident at Dutchtown Middle School around 10 a.m. Aug. 31.

An APSO deputy who was on campus during the 911 call quickly responded to the incident and confirmed the claim to be false, according to the release.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown while deputies and Ascension Parish school officials conducted a joint walkthrough.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a student made the false 911 call from within the school on a cellphone. The student was identified and taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Ascension Parish Schools system to ensure campus safety. This is an ongoing investigation and further details may be limited at this time.

Earlier in the day, the school system released an update that as of 10:52 a.m. the lockdown had been lifted at both Dutchtown Middle and Primary schools, which share a campus, following the investigation into the false threat.

Both schools are located along Hwy. 73 in the Geismar area of Ascension Parish.