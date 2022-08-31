September is National Library Card Sign Up Month

Staff Report

In September, libraries unite in a national effort to ensure all children, and parents or guardians, have a library card.

Visit any Ascension Parish Library branch during September to get a library card and take advantage of all that awaits you. Your library card gives you access to books, music, movies, games, and fun ways to learn and explore - like with our Adventure Passes.

APL teamed up with local businesses during the month. Customers can earn savings by showing their library card. Carli Co. Café and Pot & Paddle in Gonzales will offer a 20% discount when cardholders present their library card. American Family Martial Arts in Prairieville is giving free classes for those who sign up for a library card.

Follow APL on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @myAPLibrary to see messages throughout September from some familiar faces about why they believe a library card is important.

Under Your Wing with LSU Veterinary Wildlife Rehabilitation

Get beak-to-beak with birds when the LSU Veterinary School’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program visits Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location at 10 a.m. Saturday. Attendees will learn how to help injured birds and when to intervene in nature. The wildlife rehabilitation program saves, treats, and releases injured animals native to Louisiana. When wildlife cannot be released, they are housed to help educate veterinary students and the community about the importance of wildlife conservation.

Gardening Workshop: Basic Landscape Design

Get outside and enjoy the air while you enhance the beauty and value of your home. Whether you’re ready to renovate, improve or want to maintain your yard, Ascension Parish Library has a workshop to help you spruce up this fall. Learn how to plan and create a beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable landscapes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gonzales branch. Jessie Hoover, County Agent of Horticulture with the LSU AgCenter, will outline the basic principles of landscape design.

This workshop is part of a series of educational workshops on gardening and landscaping for novice and advanced gardeners in partnership with the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association (under the direction of the LSU AgCenter). To register for this workshop, call (225) 647-3955.