Livingston Parish homes, small businesses to receive high-speed Internet access

Staff Report

Underserved areas in neighboring Livingston Parish will benefit from a $1.73 million Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant, Congressman Garret Graves announced.

The grant will produce high-speed access for 500 homes and small businesses, according to a news release.

“Livingston Parish residents have waited a long time for this.," Graves stated. "We’ve been working with parish, state, and federal partners as well as Spectrum to make this possible. More reliable internet could be the difference in bridging the gap for kids in a zip code that may not be able to complete homework at home, or a small business that has been needing a helping hand to help increase real-time marketing online. We’ve secured record funding for broadband deployment and will continue to help target these dollars to communities in need,”