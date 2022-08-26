Alligator Bayou/Fish Bayou reopening after Ascension, Iberville completes project

Staff Report

Officials in both Ascension and Iberville parishes announced the reopening of Alligator Bayou Road to residents for travel starting Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

The new Fish Bayou flood control structure is nearing completion and is now operational, according to an Ascension Parish government news release.

Some fieldwork will take place in Iberville Parish before the 10 a.m. timeline. Residents attempting to travel the area before the opening may be turned around until the fieldwork in completed.

The new flood control structure has been built at Fish Bayou’s confluence with Bayou Manchac. It will reduce flood duration in the Bluff Swamp/Spanish Lake basin.

It includes constructing a new double 12 foot by 12 foot control structure, channel restoration, and wetland rehabilitation.

It was completed with a budgeted cost of $3.5 million, $1 million from the Pontchartrain Levee Board, and $2.5 million funded by the East Ascension Drainage Board.

“Working together with our neighbors in Iberville parish, we have improved this area for our residents. Where once, they have worried about flood waters overtaking the levee, we now have a new mechanism in place to abate the waters. “ stated Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.