See Southeastern Louisiana University's Ascension Parish graduates

Staff Report

Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond announced graduates from the December 2022 commencement.

Graduates from Ascension Parish included:

Doctoral degrees

Darrow: Moquita M. Chretien-Winey, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Gonzales: Jennifer L. Board, Educational Leadership Ed.D.; and Joseph Brown, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degrees

Gonzales: Jessie N. Bourque, Nursing

Prairieville: Cherie N. Arthur, Psychology; Megan M. Dale, Nursing; Skylar A. Dowies, Strategic Communication; Morgan L. Hutchinson, Counseling; Riley McDaniel, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Kierstin R. Robinson, Nursing; and Emma C. Stafford, Curriculum and Instruction

St. Amant: Blair M. Alexis, Psychology

Bachelors degrees

Donaldsonville: Matthew J. Gros, Management; Daija M. Harvey, Social Work; and Madison Zeringue, Social Work

Geismar: Britton M. Benoit, Kinesiology; and Halle M. Jefferson, Communication

Gonzales: Arliss Angel-Erives, Nursing; Cody D. Babin, Computer Science; Tara E. Babin, Nursing; Dylan M. Capiel, Marketing; Destiny A. Coco, Biological Sciences; Abbie L. David, Business Administration; Rosa I. Dominguez, General Studies; Haley M. Ducote, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Morgan T. Gautreau, Health Systems Management; Brandon L. Gordon, Music; Jack E. Gorman, Marketing; April Gregory, Criminal Justice; Kara N. Gremillion, Nursing; Andrea Grijalva-Bejarano, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Marian E. Kelley, General Studies; Joshua T. Leblanc, Accounting; Garrett S. Parks, Engineering Technology; Adelaide Pizzuto, Psychology; Brandon O. Reed, Industrial Technology; Jared M. Schexnaydre, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Ashtyn M. Turner, Social Work; Chyna T. Washington, Nursing; Arlen R. Williams, Mathematics; and Bailey A. Wright, Social Work

Prairieville: Hannah V. Amar, Health Systems Management; Ryan P. Amos, General Studies; Blythe G. Bell, General Studies; Chanel Bibbins, General Studies; Ashley P. Bourgeois, Social Work; Kristen M. Bowman, Accounting; Evan T. Burt, Criminal Justice; Charles Cavin, Mathematics; Hunter S. Daniel, Industrial Technology; Jaxon P. Delcambre, Supply Chain Management; Ashlyn S. Derousselle, Nursing; Andrew Dyess, History; Joseph B. Faulkner, Computer Science; Brenna M. Gaspard, Psychology; Joshua M. Guedry, Industrial Technology; Mya Guillory, Health Sciences; Erica R. Hardnett, Accounting; Noah J. Hebert, Supply Chain Management; Cameron M. Hyde, Marketing; Lauren G. Kidder, Psychology; Reagan N. Lee, Biological Sciences; Kelsi L. Martine, Kinesiology; Christa Miles, Social Work; Maylen Mire, Health Systems Management; Taylor E. O’Neal, Nursing; Misdy Ortega, Marketing; Riley E. Parks, Nursing; Dylan K. Pastorick, Business Administration; Ashlynn G. Petty, Social Work; Mallory A. Picarf, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Olivia L. Pitre, Middle School Education Grades 4-8; Braeden A. Price, Nursing; Shelby N. Reeder, Nursing; Mackenzie Roberts, Management; Madison F. Roberts, Management; Ashley J. Roy, Biological Sciences; Madison D. Sapp, Biological Sciences; Gracie Sinanan, Criminal Justice; D’Shaina R. Smith, Marketing; Kirsten C. Sylvester, Biological Sciences; Ramona M. Turner, Biological Sciences; Kayla D. Williams, Psychology; and Jalen N. Woods, Business Administration

St. Amant: Jacob E. Bowen, Computer Science; Kaitlin O. Bruno, Mathematics; Kade R. Despino, Business Administration; Charlee N. Fuller, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Brooke E. Guedry, Nursing; Alec A. LeBlanc, Nursing; Kennadi B. Lee, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Blake Powers, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Dale K. Purpera, Business Administration; and Christian C. Schmitt, Health Sciences

Associate degrees

Prairieville: Peyton M. Becnel, Industrial Technology