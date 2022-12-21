See Northwestern State's Ascension Parish graduates for fall

Staff Report

Northwestern State University in Natchitoches awarded 646 degrees to 636 graduates during Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 15-16.

NSU also awarded 428 degrees to 420 summer of 2022 graduates.

Ascension Parish graduates included:

Donaldsonville – Madeline Sotile, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Gonzales – Audra Verret, Bachelor of Science; Kayla Landry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Prairieville - Sime Tomasovic, Bachelor of Applied Science; Brea Leslie, Bachelor of Science;Jessamine Kitto, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Summer graduates:

Gonzales - Savannah Parks, Associate of General Studies; Brylee Brown, Bachelor of Arts; AmyShamburger, Bachelor of Social Work; Brianna Taylor, Master of Science;

Prairieville - Makayla White, Associate of General Studies; Karissa Beemer, Bachelor of GeneralStudies;

Sorrento - Jessica Gautreau, Associate of General Studies