GRADUATION
See McNeese State's Ascension Parish graduates for December 2022
Staff Report
McNeese State University conferred degrees on 582 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 159th commencement Dec. 9 in McNeese’s Legacy Center.
The ceremony for the colleges of agricultural sciences, business and liberal arts were held at 9:30 a.m. and the Burton College of Education and colleges of nursing and health professions and science, engineering and mathematics were held at 3 p.m.
Graduates from Ascension Parish included:
DONALDSONVILLE: Raven Re'shaune Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
GONZALES: Casie L. Savoy, Bachelor of Arts in English
ST. AMANT: Zane L. Zeppuhar, Bachelor of General Studies