St. John/St. Theresa name Brian Schexnaydre 2023 Distinguished Graduate

Staff Report

Brian Schexnaydre is the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle 2023 Distinguished Graduate.

Schexnaydre is a member of the Knights of Columbus, teamed seven ACTS Retreats and has served on the Advisory Committee for the school and on the Greater Baton Rouge Independent Insurance Association. He is a valued alumni and parent in our school community. He is always willing to encourage others to grow deeper in their faith.

Schexnaydre is an insurance consultant at Bourg Insurance Agency. He is husband to Jeanette and father to Taigon and Dayton.

Schexnaydre believes that “Catholic education gives one a foundation for becoming a saint that we all desire to be. It instills in an individual the morals and values that encompasses a true disciple of Christ.”

The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge honors distinguished graduates from various schools in the diocese at a dinner typically hosted to kick off the start of Catholic Schools Week.