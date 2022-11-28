Ascension Parish Schools to host Student Well-Being Night on Nov. 30

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will host a Student Well-Being Night on Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

All middle and high school parents and students in the Ascension Parish school system are encouraged to attend.

The Student Well-Being Night is a collaborative partnership between Ascension Public Schools, Families Helping Families, Families in Need of Servies (FINS), Capital Area Human Services, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The event will be held in the Dutchtown High Cafeteria, 13165 Hwy. 73 in Geismar.

“Our goal in hosting this well-being event is to educate and provide students and parents with information, resources, and tips regarding the benefits of making healthy and responsible choices,” said Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance Robyn Simmons, Ed.D.

The Student Well-Being Night will cover a variety of mental health topics including coping strategies, responsible uses of technology, and mindfulness. Additionally, the dangers of vaping will be discussed. The event will also feature resources for parents of students with disabilities.

“Prior to the pandemic we realized that there was a growing trend in students struggling to cope with mental health issues,” Simmons said. “After the pandemic, things were magnified. We realized that in order to have a better and more healthy community, we needed to educate our community and our students on issues that impact their well-being.”

Student Well-Being Night will be tailored to individual needs by featuring breakout sessions. Parents and students may choose to attend one session over another depending on their unique priorities. Medical and legal perspectives will be offered in all sessions, as well as available resources for families in the Ascension community.

The following topics will be addressed:

School Consequences for Parents and Students

Outreach Resources for Parents of Students with Disabilities

Healthy Relationships for Students

Mental Health Coping Strategies for Parents and Students

Taking the Stress out of Post-Secondary Planning

Dangers of Vaping for Parents

The Truth About Vaping for Students

Mindfulness/Positivity for Parents and Students

The schedule for Well-Being Night is as follows:6:00-6:30 p.m. –– General Session: The Dangers of Social Media6:40-6:55 p.m. –– Session 1 (choose a breakout room)7:00-7:15 p.m. –– Session 2 (choose another breakout room)7:15-7:30 p.m. –– Return to the cafeteria to visit resource tables

The event, a first of its kind, is expected to draw 100-200 people. In order to pre-register for the event, visit https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdVt6Yz4UtHtm.../viewform. Please contact Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance Robyn Simmons, Ed. D. at robyn.simmons@apsb.org or visit https://www.ascensionschools.org/.../dep.../student-services for more information.

“Our commitment to our community, parents, and students is to provide services to students at every touch point,” Simmons said. “Our kids have a better opportunity at succeeding when we educate the whole student by providing supportive services and resources.”