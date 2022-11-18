St. Amant senior Ephraim Craddock named 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist

Staff Report

St. Amant High School announced senior Ephraim Craddock has been selected as a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist, representing one of only 20 in Louisiana and the only Ascension Parish student.

Craddock is one of 1,557 students who were selected from over 91,000 applicants from across the country to continue through the company's selection process based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school, and community activities.

They are currently submitting their semifinalist applications to be reviewed by the Program Reading Committee. After this review, 250 will advance as Regional Finalists, with 150 becoming Coca-Cola Scholars and receiving a $20,000 college scholarship.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the milestone 35th class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,750 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $81 million in scholarships since 1986.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant community of alumni that has become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent initiatives include a podcast called The SIP (The Coke Scholars Ignite Podcast) and the sixth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college.