Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year.

The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data.

"This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the hard work of our students and all those who support them from teachers, staff, and school building leaders to district-level employees and you: our parents and guardians," Alexander stated in the letter.

Ascension Parish is one of seven districts and the largest school district in Louisiana to earn the highest grade level rating. The district performance score was 92, which is up from 91 last year and is the fourth-highest score in the state.

The score is comprised of a variety of measures including performance on state assessments, a growth index, graduation rates, and program offerings.

Ascension Parish also earned a Progress Index of 99.8, which is the second-highest rating in the state. The Progress Index represents the gains students made in a year, compared to their performance in the previous year.

Alexander also announced 23 schools earned "Top Gains" designations, which reflects high marks in student academic growth. Also, 11 of the district's 31 schools earned the state's "Opportunity Honoree" designation. That means they outperformed 90 percent of all schools across the various student subgroups: Black/African American, Economically Disadvantaged, English Learners, and Students with Disabilities.

Statewide scores return to pre-pandemic level

According to a Louisiana Department of Education news release, scores show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is now the same as before the pandemic – at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022.

“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” stated Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward – that’s the challenge we must meet.”

Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021. When compared to last year’s simulated score, Louisiana improved 1.8 points to 77.1. Statewide, 48 of the 63 traditional public school systems included in this release showed improvement from 2021 to 2022. Thirty Louisiana school systems have now equaled or improved their school performance score when compared to 2019.

Baton Rouge area

Ascension Parish 2022: 92 (A) 2019: 92.3 (A)

East Baton Rouge Parish 2022: 66.5 (C) 2019: 69.1 (C)

East Feliciana Parish 2022: 74.5 (C) 2019: 70.6 (C)

Iberville Parish 2022: 74.9 (C) 2019: 77 (B)

Livingston Parish 2022: 88.5 (B) 2019: 88.5 (B)

Pointe Coupee Parish 2022: 61.8 (C) 2019: 61.9 (C)

Tangipahoa Parish 2022: 64.2 (C) 2019: 67.2 (C)

Washington Parish 2022: 76 (B) 2019: 75.2 (B)

West Baton Rouge Parish 2022: 79.4 (B) 2019: 78.6 (B)

West Feliciana Parish 2022: 95.4 (A) 2019: 90.2 (A)

City of Bogalusa School District 2022: 56.7 (D) 2019: 52.4 (D)

Zachary Community School District 2022: 96.6 (A) 2019: 95.9 (A)

City of Baker School District 2022: 48.5 (F) 2019: 54.4 (D)

Central Community School District 2022: 91.3 (A) 2019: 90.4 (A)

Recovery School District - Baton Rouge 2022: 48.7 (F) 2019: 53.2 (D)



Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.