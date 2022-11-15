BASF awards $15,000 in scholarships to LSU engineering students

Staff Report

BASF has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to six students who are currently studying at Louisiana State University’s College of Engineering.

The annual scholarship program is focused on developing Louisiana’s talent pipeline through BASF’s workforce and development efforts across the state.

“BASF is committed to investing in the next generation of talent,” said Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar, Louisiana site. “The future of our industry and Louisiana begins with promising students like the recipients of these scholarships. Through this scholarship program, we are able to recognize and support some of LSU’s top engineering students as they transition into their careers and become innovators and leaders in our workforce.”

Students are recognized for maintaining a strong grade point average, demonstrating leadership and expressing interest in a manufacturing career. Each student received $2,500 toward their college education and will have the opportunity for a summer internship at BASF’s Geismar site.

Kyle Simmons is a sophomore from Prairieville who is studying electrical engineering. Simmons is a member of the Electrical Engineering Club at LSU, an affiliate of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Taylor Templet is a junior from St. Amant who is studying electrical engineering. Templet graduated from St. Amant High School and was a member of the wind symphony band and bowling team, earning a place on the District IV Honor Band and second team all-district bowling team.

Lily Antor is a sophomore from Slaughter who is studying chemical engineering. Antor graduated from Zachary High School. Antor is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and Society of Women Engineers and has restored a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle over three years beginning in July 2017.

Emily Haines is a sophomore from New Providence, New Jersey, who is studying chemical engineering. Haines graduated from Governor Livingston High School. Haines is a member of the Society of Women Engineers, LSU Society of Peer Mentors and Leadership Development Committee, Girl Scouts and Delta Delta Delta. Haines is also a member on the LSU lacrosse team and volunteers at the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Blain Seale is a sophomore from French Settlement who is studying mechanical engineering. Seale graduated from French Settlement High School.

Broderick Wong is a sophomore from Baton Rouge who is studying electrical engineering. Wong graduated from Catholic High School. Wong is a member of the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers and Mu Alpha Theta, the United States’ mathematics honor society for high school and two-year college students.

"BASF's investment in our students helps us to educate and prepare the workforce of tomorrow,” said Judy Wornat, Dean of the College of Engineering at LSU. “Thanks to the scholarships and internships it provides, our students are able to enjoy success in and out of the classroom.”

BASF’s manufacturing presence near LSU includes operations in Geismar and Vidalia. These sites employ a workforce of nearly 2,000 people and invest approximately $300 million in Louisiana through annual payroll, purchases, taxes and charitable contributions to community partners throughout South Louisiana.

For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.