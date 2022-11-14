Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 teachers, principals of year

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the teachers of the year, new teachers of the year, and principals of the year for 2022-23.

The top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.

"Teachers and principals have always been among the list of heroes in a community. We are so fortunate to be blessed with a large pool of outstanding education professionals who lead and serve students daily as classroom teachers and school-building leaders throughout our parish. These dedicated individuals are not only equipped with professional skills and competencies for effective instruction and instructional leadership, but they also have heart, courage, dedication, patience, and perseverance. They lead with purpose and bring energy each day in order to make a positive impact on those around them," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Congratulations to those honored this year as Principals of the Year, Teachers of the Year, and New Teachers of the Year. You are each truly amazing people who make this world a better place!"

PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

Christina Knight, Central Primary School

Matthew Geraci, Prairieville Middle School

Marvin Evans, Donaldsonville High School

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Whitney Sheets, Ascension Head Start

Brittany Rogers, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Stephanie Rutledge, Bullion Primary School

Lana Henry, Central Primary School

Ann-Elizabeth Blackwell, Donaldsonville Primary School

Caitlin Joseph, Duplessis Primary School

Kelly Landry, Dutchtown Primary School

Felisha Barreca, G.W. Carver Primary School

Cayla Smith, Galvez Primary School

Ashley White, Gonzales Primary School

Timesha Mokeba, Lake Elementary School

Genola Hurst, Lakeside Primary School

Jaime LeJeune, Lowery Elementary School

Heather Daniel, Oak Grove Primary School

Rebekah Norwood, Pecan Grove Primary School

Brant Ruiz, Prairieville Primary School

Nichole Maher, Sorrento Primary School

Stephanie Hopper, Spanish Lake Primary School

Randi Elisar, St. Amant Primary School

Aireen Tan, Sugar Mill Primary School

MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Bridget Zeringue Lemoine, Bluff Middle School

Whittney McCray, Central Middle School

Kylee McPherson, Dutchtown Middle School

Stacey Youngblood, Galvez Middle School

Stephanie Dagsaan, Gonzales Middle School

Devaney Pitre, Lake Elementary School

Jacquequel Johnson, Lowery Middle School

Kristy Chiquet, Prairieville Middle School

Stacie Goodson, St. Amant Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Sherice Palmer, APPLe Digital Academy

Tayler Pierre, Donaldsonville High School

Jessica Cashio, Dutchtown High School

Monisha Landry, Early College Option

Caroline Evers, East Ascension High School

Sara Duhe, St. Amant High School

NEW TEACHERS OF THE YEAR (1st year of teaching)

Katherine Williams, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Morgean Dunn, Donaldsonville Primary School

Marshauna Tucker, Duplessis Primary School

Sydnie Goold, G.W. Carver Primary School

Annie Lambert, Galvez Primary School

Haley Rosser, Lakeside Primary School

Emily Kleefisch, Prairieville Primary School

F. Michelle Mitchell, Sorrento Primary School

Gabby Ignacio, Sugar Mill Primary School

Elizabeth Austin, Central Middle School

Kristen Gilmer, Dutchtown Middle School

Ariane Williams, Gonzales Middle School

Emma Lawless, Lake Elementary School

McKenzie King, Lowery Middle School

Abbie Allen, Donaldsonville High School

Connor McElwee, Dutchtown High School

Heidi Texada, East Ascension High School

Individual photo banners for each honoree are available to view and download on our website at the following direct URLs: AscensionSchools.org/POY, AscensionSchools.org/TOY, and AscensionSchools.org/NTOY.