Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 teachers, principals of year
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the teachers of the year, new teachers of the year, and principals of the year for 2022-23.
The top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
"Teachers and principals have always been among the list of heroes in a community. We are so fortunate to be blessed with a large pool of outstanding education professionals who lead and serve students daily as classroom teachers and school-building leaders throughout our parish. These dedicated individuals are not only equipped with professional skills and competencies for effective instruction and instructional leadership, but they also have heart, courage, dedication, patience, and perseverance. They lead with purpose and bring energy each day in order to make a positive impact on those around them," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Congratulations to those honored this year as Principals of the Year, Teachers of the Year, and New Teachers of the Year. You are each truly amazing people who make this world a better place!"
PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR
Christina Knight, Central Primary School
Matthew Geraci, Prairieville Middle School
Marvin Evans, Donaldsonville High School
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Whitney Sheets, Ascension Head Start
Brittany Rogers, Bluff Ridge Primary School
Stephanie Rutledge, Bullion Primary School
Lana Henry, Central Primary School
Ann-Elizabeth Blackwell, Donaldsonville Primary School
Caitlin Joseph, Duplessis Primary School
Kelly Landry, Dutchtown Primary School
Felisha Barreca, G.W. Carver Primary School
Cayla Smith, Galvez Primary School
Ashley White, Gonzales Primary School
Timesha Mokeba, Lake Elementary School
Genola Hurst, Lakeside Primary School
Jaime LeJeune, Lowery Elementary School
Heather Daniel, Oak Grove Primary School
Rebekah Norwood, Pecan Grove Primary School
Brant Ruiz, Prairieville Primary School
Nichole Maher, Sorrento Primary School
Stephanie Hopper, Spanish Lake Primary School
Randi Elisar, St. Amant Primary School
Aireen Tan, Sugar Mill Primary School
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Bridget Zeringue Lemoine, Bluff Middle School
Whittney McCray, Central Middle School
Kylee McPherson, Dutchtown Middle School
Stacey Youngblood, Galvez Middle School
Stephanie Dagsaan, Gonzales Middle School
Devaney Pitre, Lake Elementary School
Jacquequel Johnson, Lowery Middle School
Kristy Chiquet, Prairieville Middle School
Stacie Goodson, St. Amant Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Sherice Palmer, APPLe Digital Academy
Tayler Pierre, Donaldsonville High School
Jessica Cashio, Dutchtown High School
Monisha Landry, Early College Option
Caroline Evers, East Ascension High School
Sara Duhe, St. Amant High School
NEW TEACHERS OF THE YEAR (1st year of teaching)
Katherine Williams, Bluff Ridge Primary School
Morgean Dunn, Donaldsonville Primary School
Marshauna Tucker, Duplessis Primary School
Sydnie Goold, G.W. Carver Primary School
Annie Lambert, Galvez Primary School
Haley Rosser, Lakeside Primary School
Emily Kleefisch, Prairieville Primary School
F. Michelle Mitchell, Sorrento Primary School
Gabby Ignacio, Sugar Mill Primary School
Elizabeth Austin, Central Middle School
Kristen Gilmer, Dutchtown Middle School
Ariane Williams, Gonzales Middle School
Emma Lawless, Lake Elementary School
McKenzie King, Lowery Middle School
Abbie Allen, Donaldsonville High School
Connor McElwee, Dutchtown High School
Heidi Texada, East Ascension High School
Individual photo banners for each honoree are available to view and download on our website at the following direct URLs: AscensionSchools.org/POY, AscensionSchools.org/TOY, and AscensionSchools.org/NTOY.