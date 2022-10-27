Ascension Parish Schools holding fall teacher, paraprofessional job fair

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a fall job fair Nov. 10 to fill 24 current teacher openings and 13 paraprofessional openings across the district.

Those wishing to secure teaching or teacher support positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in December and May.

"We invite you to become a teammate! Come work in an organization where service, teamwork, leadership, and learning are our Core Values. Ascension Public Schools is a great place to go to school and a great place to work," said Superintendent David Alexander.

WHAT: Ascension Public Schools Fall Teacher Job Fair

WHEN: 5 - 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

WHERE: Bluff Middle School Cafetorium, 5464 Bluff Road, Prairieville, LA 70769

DETAILS: 5 p.m. Check-In and Social; 5:30 p.m. Welcome & Overview; 6:00 p.m. Interviews

Candidates interested in attending should reserve their spot by completing a short form at https://forms.gle/8SFgMsfjA79omQop8.

The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $48,783 with an opportunity to earn up to $1,800 in performance pay. In addition, qualified teachers who work in Donaldsonville schools are eligible to earn up to $10,000 in supplemental pay. Employees of Ascension Public Schools enjoy a robust benefits package including medical insurance with dental and vision coverage, as well as the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools and to learn about the benefits of teaching in Ascension, visit www.AscensionSchools.org/Teach.