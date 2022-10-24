REV donates $5,000 to Ascension Parish teachers, classrooms

Staff Report

REV/REV Business recently announced the winners of its 2022 Reach-a-Kid, Teach-A-Kid teacher grants program during a brief ceremony hosted at The REV Center at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

A total of 10 Ascension Parish teachers each received a $500 grant to fund inventive ideas to fuel innovation within the parish’s K-12 classrooms.

Through this annual grant program, Ascension Parish teachers are encouraged to think big and outside the box – submitting their grant narratives, budgets and ideas online via REV’s Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid portal.

Teachers applying for funding are asked to share their ideas meant to expand or create educational opportunities offered during the spring semester. This year, more than 525 students across 10 classrooms will benefit from REV’s Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid grants.

“Each year, we’re flooded with some pretty inspiring and spectacular applications from our local educators who are really upping the learning game in their classrooms,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business/VENYU. “An employee favorite since the days of EATEL, I can say with confidence that our employees are just as excited to see us continue this irreplaceable program as our winning teachers are to receive these support funds.”

“REV continues to be a true partner in Ascension Parish,” said David Alexander, Ascension Public Schools’ Superintendent. “Whether through these grants or filming and livestreaming some of our schools’ most memorable events such as graduation and high school sports, it means so much that local businesses like REV continue to support our schools in meaningful ways such as this program.”

"Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid is REV's way of stepping inside the classroom and promoting inspired learning from within. The teachers show such cleverness in their curriculum and it's fascinating to read every application," said Monika Arnold, Community Relations and Business Development manager. “With such an abundance of well-thought-out approaches, judging can be a daunting task, but our REV teammates are involved throughout the process and anxiously await the announcement of those educators who earn these grants.”

This year’s winning applications came from primary, middle and high schools – both public and private. Projects ranged from cooking classes, nutritional sciences, civil/environmental engineering, video production, financial literacy, environmental conservation and agriculture to English Language Arts (ELA) supports, games-based learning, altruism as well as mobile/on-the-spot recentering solutions for students with behavioral and emotional issues.

2022 Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid winners include:

Mary Andermann – “Mobile Calming Corner” (Gonzales Primary School)

Beth Bourgeois – “Garden to Table” (G.W. Carver Primary School)

Eric Brownfield – “EA TV” (East Ascension High School)

Melanie Guillory – “Reading is FUNdamental” (Spanish Lake Primary School)

Amanda Harris – “The More You Learn, the More You Earn” (Spanish Lake Primary School)

Abby Jones – “Game On!” (Lowery Middle School)

Beth Lee – “Real World Models: Stormwater Solutions” (St. Theresa of Avila)

Brinsley Nunez – “’Mod’ify Cooking” (East Ascension High School)

Monica Stewart – “Make Kindness the Norm” (Dutchtown High School)

Caroline Tolentino – “Big Grin on the Green Screen” (Sugar Mill Primary School)

For more than 20 years, REV’s Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid program has made awards totaling over $100,000 – opening the doors to creative thinking for K-12 students and teachers. Past grants include funding everything from new classroom technologies such as hardware and software, reading clubs to building and launching rockets, a variety of STEM/STEAM projects and more. For more information on REV’s Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid teacher grants program, visit: https://letsrev.com/raktak/.