East Ascension High School begins demolition on main building

Staff Report

East Ascension High School students and staff watched as demolition began on the main building of the Gonzales campus the morning of Oct. 21.

Ascension Parish Schools captured and shared several photos of the demolition on its social media account.

As previously announced, East Ascension will receive a makeover amid other improvements slated for the parish's high schools. Voters approved of funding the projects throughout the district in the August 2020 election.

Constructing a new main building along East Worthey Road is a $27 million project estimated to take up to two years to complete.

Students have been attending classes in temporary buildings on campus while the work is ongoing.