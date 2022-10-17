Ascension Parish Partners in Education seeks business partnership

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced a new program in 2022-23 called PIE, or Partners In Education, which aims to create partnerships between each of its 31 schools and three programs and local businesses.

"The next generation of workers are in our schools right now, and Ascension's employees of tomorrow need a Partner in Education today," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "This program seeks to formalize many informal partnership activities happening at our schools as well as ensure every school has at least one, engaged business partner to support its academic work. It truly isn't about monetary donations. It's about meaningful and mutually-beneficial support programs."

Examples of education partnerships include:

Volunteering, Mentoring, or Special Services – Make a classroom presentation, advise students, serve as a mentor, work on special projects, or offer job shadowing experiences.

Donating In-Kind Goods – Provide school supplies; gift certificates or incentives for attendance/positive behavior/academic achievement; teacher appreciation gifts; and school fundraising auction items.

Donating Monetary Funds – Sponsor funds for scholarships, enrichment programs, academic awards, or special learning projects.

Similar to an adopt-a-school program, PIE was launched with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce at a recent expo on Aug. 25. Partnerships focus on enhancing the education of our students and uniquely affect the needs of each school.

A partnership agreement requires the following:

A designated Program Liaison from the business to serve as the school’s and/or district’s lead contact.

Complete the Scope of Services/Partnership Agreement and provide deliverable timelines.

Ensure that the Scope of Services/Partnership Agreement provides for at least one school-based activity per semester (two school-based activities per school year) as part of the agreed deliverables.

Complete an End-of-the-Year Survey that will be requested in early summer of 2023.

If desired, request a School Representative to present a follow-up presentation to the business CEO or Company Executive Manager.

Upon partnering with a school, the business completes a Scope of Services/Partnership Agreement with the school principal to ensure expected deliverables are within the business partner’s ability to provide and that all deliverables are geared toward improving student academic performance.

In return, the business partner gains recognition via school social media feeds and direct communication with parents including school messenger transmission and parent/open house meetings. Business partnership recognition also entails promotions of the partnership, posted on district-sponsored social media platforms.

Additionally, Ascension Public Schools provides each business partner with an Ascension PIE decal to be displayed at the business work site as well as on-campus school banners to recognize business partners. In order to qualify a business for on-campus banners, a partnership agreement must be finalized by Oct. 31, 2022, for the current school year.

Ascension Public Schools sets no limit on the number of schools that an individual business may partner with. Currently, 13 schools have partners, meaning 21 schools or programs in our district need a business partner.

"Sharing information about careers, work expertise, skills, knowledge, and/or personal talents can greatly influence even our youngest learners. Thank you for your continued interest in making Ascension Parish a stronger community and for investing your time and passion in a better future for us all," said Alexander.

For more information about the Partners in Education program including the PIE Agreement form and a profile sheet for each school and program, visit AscensionSchools.org/PIE.