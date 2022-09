Staff Report

St. Amant High School congratulated the members of this year's homecoming court as the Ascension Parish school prepares for festivities.

The court includes: Lexie Amedee, Ava Anderman-Moran, Rebecca Angel, Kyndal Babin, Grace Bateman, Anna Coffee, Chloe Duplessis, Raegan Forest, Gracie Frederic, Aubrey Humphries, Maggie Ladner, Clara Norris, Lainey Paul, Jamaree Smith, Dru Webb, and Marley Williams.