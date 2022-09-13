Two Ascension Parish educators named to 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Education has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council, which includes two from Ascension Parish.

State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement on the department’s social media channels.

Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings. This cohort of educators will meet with Dr. Brumley quarterly to share feedback on current education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes.

“One way we elevate teacher voice in Louisiana is by giving them a seat at the table on the issues that matter in our classrooms,” Brumley said. “The educators on our council represent the great diversity of school choices available to Louisiana families. I’m looking forward to learning from their experiences and coming together on solutions that are best for students.”

The members of the 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council are:

Cammie Benoit | South Cameron High School | Cameron Parish

Brittany Bonnaffons | Hahnville High School | St. Charles Parish

Gwynne Clavijo | Atkins Elementary | Caddo Parish

Allison Davis | Ouachita Parish High | Ouachita Parish

Bernita Dunbar | Delta Charter | Public Charter

Megan Girlinghouse | Catholic of Pointe Coupee | Nonpublic

Lauren Gros | E. S. Richardson Elementary | Webster Parish

Tristen Guillory | St. Amant High School | Ascension Parish

Melanie Hurd | Northeast Baptist School | Nonpublic

Amanda Jones | University View Academy | Virtual Public Charter

Katelyn Keowen | Prairieville Middle School | Ascension Parish

Regena Landry | Copper Mill Elementary | Zachary Community Schools

John Lary | C.E. Byrd High School | Caddo Parish

Allison McLellan | Belle Chasse High School | Plaquemines Parish

Erika Musgrove | Broadmoor Elementary | East Baton Rouge Parish

Tiffany Starks | Legion Park Elementary | Terrebonne Parish

Cassidy Tackett | Union Central Elementary School | Caldwell Parish

Amber Thomas | Advantage Charter Academy | Public Charter

Taylor Wallace | Woodvale Elementary | Lafayette Parish

Karrie Ward | Kehoe- France South | Nonpublic

Erik Willie | French Settlement High | Livingston Parish

Antonio Wilson | Ruston High School | Lincoln Parish

All Louisiana K-12 teachers were eligible to apply during the application period that ran from Aug. 10-25. The LDOE received nearly 900 applications.