Ascension Fund announces 2022-23 grant winners

Staff Report

The Ascension Fund announced the 2022-23 grant winners and thanked its grant sponsors.

The winners and the sponsors for the school year are:

Apple Digital: Treenise Moore, $1000 from Rubicon.

Bluff Middle: Jenny Dixon, $1000 from Vulcan Materials.

Central Primary: Lana Henry, $1000 from Whitney Bank; and Ashli Wall, $500 from Lion Coploymer.

Donaldsonville High: Marvin Evans & Timmy Chiquet, $2500 from Donaldsonville Rotary in honor of Claude & Carolyn Songy.

Donaldsonville Primary: Chaquita Jones, $500 from Randy J. Braud Memorial.

Dutchtown High: Sheily Bell, $1000 from Claire Carline Memorial Kristina Thibodeaux, $1000 from Air Products, Mandy Perrett, $500 from Ronald W. Baron Family; and Curtis Tupper, Chrystal Gautreaux & Wade Hooper, $2500 from M. Paul and Janice LeBlanc Memorial.

Dutchtown Middle: Kathleen England, $1000 from Bill & Pauline Buxton Memorial; and Aimee Perrodin, $1000 from CF Industries.

Dutchtown Primary: Melissa Tremont, $1000 from Capital One Bank; and Ann Gogarty & Abby Paradee, $2500 from BASF Corporation.

Early College Option: Elnora Gunter & Raymie Bell, $2500 from AllStar Ford/Lincoln; and Monisha Landry, $500 from Jarred Michael Russo Memorial Endowment - Graduate of East Ascension High School (1999), Graduate of L.S.U. - College of Education (2006).

East Ascension High: Janeka Simon, $1000 from Hughes Insurance Services.

G. W. Carver: Porsche Washington, $1000 from Buddy & Martha Wells.

Galvez Middle: Nancy Robert, $1000 from Pujol, Pryor & Irwin.

Lake Elementary: Bonnie Dempster, $1000 from Freeport-McMoran Foundation; and Emily Blanchard, $1000 from Honeywell, Inc.

Lakeside Primary: Kristina Bovia & Yvette Langois, $2500 from EATELCORP in memory of Mrs. Anona C. Banker, Samantha Cashio, $1000 from Neese Industries, Elise Frederic, $500 from Oxy Chemical; and Rachel McDowell, $500 from St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Lowery Elementary: Ashley Rogillio, $2500 from Southwest Computer Bureau.

Lowery Middle: Abby Jones, $1000 from Turner Industries.

Pecan Grove: Auburn Cain, $1000 from Chester, Jr. and Penny Diez in memory of Chester Sr., and Mildred Diez; and Paige Richard, $1000 from Rotary Club of Gonzales in memory of its deceased members.

Prairieville Middle: Andrea Sabille, $1000 from Rotary Club of East Ascension in memory of Sgt. Jay Ryan Gauthreaux.

Prairieville Primary: Shelby Roberts, $1000 from Dreams Come True, Class of 2032 - Leadership Ascension 2018.

Sorrento Primary: Elise Moore, $1000 from Ascension Health & Nutrition Alliance.

Spanish Lake: Phyllis Politz, $1000 from InfiniEDGE Software; and Apryl Cangiolosi, Dawn Pontillas, Melanie Guillory, Jennifer Rudy & Jenna Braud, $2500 from Arthur G. and Ruth B. Scanlan Memorial.

St. Amant High: Angela Boudreaux, Kadee Babin, Bess Melancon & Melissa Sutton, $2500 from Philippe Family in memory of Raymond Philippe, Sr., A.S. "Blue" Philippe and David "Wolfie" Philippe, Kadee Babin, $1000 from Fritz Englade, Sr. Family, Randon Gilmore, $1000 from Roy Stern Memorial.

St. Amant Middle: Anita Cann, $500 from Terra Mississippi Nitrogen; and Candace Sharper & Chad Wilson, $2500 from PotashCorp – Geismar.

St. Amant Primary: AnnMarie Poirrier, $500 from BASF Corporation, Amber Vizinat, $1000 from Regions Bank, Ginne Crawford, $1000 from William-Olefin; and Taylor Dunigan, $1000 from Viola Philippe in memory of Ed & Virginia Braud.

Sugar Mill: Kristen Rogers & Donna Vincent, $2500 from Shell Companies Louisiana, Christina Bertucci, $1000 from BASF Corporation; and Laura Freeman, $1000 from Shell Companies Louisiana.

For more information about our grant program or to donate to The Ascension Fund visit www.ascensionfund.com or call 225-290-3322.