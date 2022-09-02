Schools to host career, college expo Sept. 13

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools is hosting a Career and College Expo for all eighth- through 12-graders in the parish.

Career professionals from 11 career pathways will be on hand to meet with students and parents. Recruiters from colleges, universities and trade school – both in state and out of state – will be there as well.

The Career and College Expo is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Lamar Dixon Rev Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Rd. in Gonzales. It is open to students from public and private schools throughout the parish.