BASF awards $16,000 in scholarships to nine Ascension Parish high school students

Special to The Weekly Citizen

BASF awarded scholarships totaling $16,000 to nine Ascension Parish high school seniors who plan to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and to one high-achieving student who received a BASF national corporate scholarship.

“This scholarship program demonstrates BASF’s dedication to encouraging students in our area to pursue careers in STEM as well as fostering opportunities for local talent to consider jobs within the manufacturing industry,” said Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “We are proud of each of these students who work incredibly hard and demonstrate exceptional aptitude to succeed in their field of choice. We hope to one day recruit them and others to work and serve as leaders at BASF.”

Each student received a $1,000 scholarship from BASF to apply to college tuition. The scholarship winners include the following students:

Zyriel Brewer – Donaldsonville High School; Baton Rouge Community College (nursing)

Yennes Muhanad – Donaldsonville High School; Louisiana State University (software engineering)

Abby Claire Lobell – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (chemical engineering)

Toby Latino – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana Tech University (electrical engineering)

Alicia Stanga – East Ascension High School; Louisiana State University (environmental architecture)

Israel Martinez Manzano – East Ascension High School; university to be determined (civil engineering)

Skyler Stewart – St. Amant High School; Louisiana State University (business and engineering)

Vincent LaValle – St. Amant High School; Louisiana State Univeresity (environmental science)

Students were recognized in June at a scholarship luncheon hosted by BASF.

In addition to the local program, a corporate scholarship program recognizes academically talented children of BASF employees in the U.S. The program is administered through Scholarship America and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

One of the 20 national scholarships worth up to $8,000 was awarded at the event:

Leighton Flanagan – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (environmental engineering), daughter of BASF Employee James Flanagan, Jr.

For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.