St. John, St. Theresa names Distinguished Graduate

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Morgan Boudreaux Thibodeaux, a 2000 graduate of St. Theresa Middle, has been selected as St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle’s 2022 Distinguished Graduate.

Thibodeaux said her greatest accomplishments are her three children. She is a registered nurse and finds time to be an active member of the school’s Advisory Board, church parish and is a former Home and School president. She has an abundance of school spirit and willingness to help in whatever way she can. She is someone who is admired by others and is often sought out for advice by her peers.

“While attending St. Theresa, I realized that Catholic education could be a great adjunct to the faith-based learning that happens within the walls of the home,” she said. “From the day I found out that I was having a baby, I knew my desire was for my children to attend Catholic school. I am blessed that my two older children and now my youngest will have walked the halls of St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle.”