St. Theresa names student of the year winners

St. Theresa Middle School has selected its 2022 Student of the Year candidates.

Audrey Williamson was selected as the fifth grade Student of the Year. Audrey has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is part of the St. Theresa Middle cheer squad, choir, and is the Chaplain for the St. Theresa Middle Junior Varsity Robotics Club.

She is the treasurer of Junior Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 1955 and is a dancer at Center Stage Stars Company Dance, where she is a spokesperson at award ceremonies for her dance team. She is involved in many service and volunteer projects in the school and community such as distributing food at the local food pantry, sending homemade Christmas cards to the nursing home, collecting coats for the needy, and serving as a group leader at her church’s Vacation Bible School.

Williamson also serves as a lector, cantor and altar server at school Mass. She has been honored on her school's principal's list, as well as received the highest Scholastic Awards each semester at St. Theresa Middle. In her spare time, Audrey participates in Center Stage Musical Theater Elite, piano lessons, and gymnastics. She is the daughter of Brian and Alicia Williamson and sister to Avery Williamson.

Benjamin Jones was selected as the eighth grade Student of the Year. Benjamin has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is a Student Minister and a member of God’s Warriors. He is a member of St. Theresa Middle’s Math Club, Quiz bowl, and Jr Beta Club. He has been honored on his school's principal's list as well as received the highest Scholastic Awards each year at St. Theresa Middle.

Benjamin also played on the eighth-grade varsity school basketball team and is the team captain of his Baton Rouge Soccer Club team. He has also been an active member of his church parish by serving as an altar server and Vacation Bible School group assistant. This past summer, Benjamin won Camp Abbey’s “Gold Knight Award” for adding generously to the spirit of the camp and its many activities. He is the son of Kevin and Kim Jones and brother to Mindy Jones.

Student of the Year is an award given to a 5th and 8th grade student each year. Each school in the Diocese of Baton Rouge recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the following areas: leadership, citizenship, academics.

Students who are selected must create a portfolio to showcase these three areas. They are also required to write an essay. The students then compete at their grade level with students from other schools in the diocese.

A panel of judges will review each student’s portfolio and select some to move on to the next part in the process, which is the interview. The judges will then select one fifth-grade student and one eighth-grade student to represent the Diocese of Baton Rouge as Student of the Year in his or her respective grade. Students chosen will then move on to compete at the regional and state levels.