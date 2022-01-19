Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux declares Catholic Schools Week with proclamation

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Students from St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle took a field trip Jan. 11 to the Gonzales City Hall to meet with Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux.

The students asked about Arceneaux's responsibilities. When asked what his favorite part of the job was, Arceneaux said, “Meeting people and helping them with their problems.”

He emphasized they were a part of a wonderful institution that has provided an excellent Catholic education in this area for over 60 years. After a brief tour of his office, Arceneaux signed the proclamation designating the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 as Catholic Schools Week.

This year’s theme for Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” During this week, students participate in a variety of activities to celebrate their faith, praise their academic excellence and share their commitment of service to others. Students will also be invited to participate in a weekend mass in their home church parish designated to recognizing all Catholic school students.