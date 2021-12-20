Prairieville Middle awarded School Impact Grant from Ascension Fund

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The need for enhanced tutoring and counseling services for students has been growing as schools across the world face pandemic and post-pandemic conditions.

Educators in the current school year have observed unprecedented learning challenges for students both academically and emotionally, as determined by current school year data. In response to these needs, Prairieville Middle School, with the help of the Ascension Fund and EATEL, developed the Student Academic Remediation (S.T.A.R.) Center to better assist their students.

The S.T.A.R. Center was created for students to receive personalized academic remediation, extension, and tutoring services with a special focus on closing gaps identified in our students.

The space includes six separate learning sections that incorporate flexible seating, materials carts and mobile whiteboards. The center is staffed by members of the school staff including administrators, library staff, instructional coaches and classroom teachers.

All 675 students enrolled at Prairieville Middle are eligible to attend the tutoring program through personal, parental and teacher requests.

Funds for this grant were provided by the EATEL Corporation in memory of Anona C. Banker through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a non-profit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools.

Teacher Grants of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis. To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,300 grants representing over $1.55 million dollars in the school system. For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.